So it’s a wrap. UFC 249 is in history books. MMA event aired live on pay-per-view on May 10 (AEST) from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

As for officially announced bonuses, The Fight of the Night went to main event. Performance of the Night went in favor of Justin Gaethje and Francis Ngannou. The fight results can be found here.

And here is some additional aspects of an indeed blockbuster, or one can say extravaganza, event, regarding the uncommon conditions it was held. It was the first pay-per-view fight card ever produced with no audience in attendance, and the second UFC event “behind closed doors” overall, following Fight Night in Brazil mid March.

As for numbers, that don’t have a dollar sign before them, – there have been a total of 11 bouts with 2 titles contested on the night. One fighter missed weight by 4.5 pounds. One fighter (and two of his cornermen) tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and his fight was cancelled.

As for results, five out of eleven bouts ended prior to the final bell. There was no submissions. Three fights ended in TKO when the referee waved the fight off, one was stopped by doctor, and one was a cold KO courtesy of Francis Ngannou. Six other matchups went the distance. Three of those bouts ended in split decision.

What did we see at UFC 249

11 Fights

5 Stoppages KO/TKO (3 by referee, 1 by doctor (graphic), 1 by FRANCIS NGANNOU)

3 Unanimous decisions

3 Split decision

0 Submissions

The result of main event bout eliminated the (current) need of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson bout, which has been previously cancelled five times.

The outcome of co-main event vacated a 145-pound belt, after the champion Henry Cejudo announced his retirement.

Muay Thai-style elbow strike technique, once again, proved itself, as done by Calvin Kattar, who thanked his Thai trainer afterwards.

Anthony Pettis rebounded. Donald Cerrone lost again.

Women’s MMA bout between Carla Esparza and Michelle Waterson could’ve gone either way. The announced decision declared 27-30, 29-28, 30-27, which looks quite weird.

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer booking for UFC 250 and George St-Pierre’s induction into Hall of Fame was announced during the event.

The list can probably go on.

