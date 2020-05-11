Boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr is done with The Sweet Science, period. Yet, he is happy to put on the gloves for entertainment purposes. This could be either throwing punches in the gym or facing a “crossover” opponent, equivalent to UFC star Conor McGregor and kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa, who with he had previous shared the squared circle. “Money” also wants to get paid well, of course.

The rumors recently emerged that Mayweather would come out of retirement to take on Adrien Broner. In an interview with FightHype.com he put the record straight, dismissing the speculation.

“Those are just rumors. I’m retired, said former multi-division world champion Floyd Mayweather, who had declared a perfect record of 50-0 (transcribed by Sporting News). “I’m through with boxing.”

“It don’t hurt to stay in shape,” the 43-year-old continued talking about training and being fit. “Your body’s your temple. Just in the gym keeping sharp. Not for boxing, just for myself. Training fighters and enjoying myself during this [COVID-19] pandemic.”

Floyd Mayweather was last seen inside the ring late December 2018 when he stopped Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of their exhibition matchup. In August 2017 he TKO’d former two-division UFC champion Ireland’s Conor McGregor in the tenth round of their scheduled for 12 boxing bout.

“I say this, you guys sell out little arenas and do some little baby numbers. Not bad. But I’m older and a lot wiser, meaning, I don’t want to end up like my uncle and end up like a lot of fighters when you don’t know when to hang it up.”

“When you’re fighting for everybody else instead of fighting for yourself. Even with Conor McGregor, it was smart of my behalf and smart on his behalf. Because if he can’t beat Mayweather, let him try and share the ring with him so he can make more money than any MMA or any other fighter. Even if we did again, it’s entertainment and it’s business.”

“Once again I’ll tell you, I’m not boxing no boxers, at all. None. I’m retired and I love my life. I enjoy being retired.”

In December 2019 Dana White said he had a “hand shake” deal with Floyd Mayweather with an idea for the latter to compete. Early March “Money” said he would fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for as much or as little US$600 mil. His comeback in 2020 was later called off due to a number of personal tragedies. However, a potential return to action is not completely ruled out.

“If I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and make $600 million, why not?”

“If I was to come back and fight a fighter, why fight a fighter who can only sell out little seats? I like to face guys that once again have countries behind them.”

“If I am going to do something, it’s got to be worth it. There’s no number worth me getting back in the ring and fighting these young fighters and get wear and tear on my body.”

“Am I fighting these young fighters? No. I’m retired. I’m retired from the sport of boxing. I’m training, having fun and enjoying life. I don’t want for nothing.”

Over the course of his professional boxing career Floyd Mayweather defeated Manny Pacquiao, Marcos Maidana, Canelo Alvarez, Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya, Arturo Gatti, and the list goes on. As an amateur, among everything, he earned Bronze at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, GA.