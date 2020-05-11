Elite champion Georges St-Pierre joins UFC Hall of Fame. He will be inducted into the “Modern Wing” class of 2020. The announcement was made yesterday during UFC 249.

On Monday, MMA Great from Canada took it to social media to thank those involved in his success.

“It’s a great honour to be inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame,” former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre posted on Twitter today. “I want to thank Lorenzo & Frank Fertitta, Dana White, the UFC team, my family, coaches, teammates, sponsors & all other collaborators, my opponents & my fans. This amazing journey wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

Over the course of his career George St-Pierre (26-2) earned UFC welterweight and middleweight titles. He also holds a number of records includes most takedown and strikes landed. In addition, he won as many as 13 championship bouts, which currently sits on the second spot of UFC history.

“GSP” retired at the age of 37. He made an official announcement in February 2019.