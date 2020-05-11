Australian boxers Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu were scheduled to face off on April 22 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in North Ward, Townsville, QLD. The bout has been postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which led to ban on mass gatherings.

Early last month Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan proposed to host two bouts, where the first one would be staged with no fans in attendance. Tszyu said he preferred “just one fight” with the fans.

After watching UFC 249 this past weekend, his promoter Matt Rose said it didn’t matter if the bout takes place before the live audience at the arena or not.

“I enjoyed the fights,” Rose told Phil Lutton of SMH. “I didn’t think I would and thought it would be hard to watch without crowds. I worried that the fighters themselves might struggle to get into it. But I think they showed that with the best match-ups and good fights, it doesn’t matter whether the crowd is there or not.”

“That’s what made me think about Jeff and Tim. In that case, we’ve got a really good contest, we feel we can win that and they feel the same thing. I honestly think there is a real opportunity for us to come back to the table as soon as possible and start to negotiate something around fighting without a crowd.”

Lonergan said he was “totally relaxed” the way the fight would go on. The ultimate decision rests with Jeff Horn and Tim Tzyu.

Jeff Horn (20-2-1) is a former WBO world welterweight champion, who claimed the belt against Manny Pacquiao in July 2017. He was last seen in action in December 2019 when he took a majority decision as well as the revenge against Michael Zerafa.

Tim Tszyu (15-0) is undefeated in all of his 15 professional outings. He last fought also in December 2019, scoring the fourth-round stoppage against Jack Brubaker.