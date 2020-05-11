Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz attempted to regain the belt when he faced Henry Cejudo yesterday at UFC 249. The latter retained his title via second-round TKO after he landed right knee to the head followed by a myriad of punches on the ground, which was enough for referee Keith Peterson to call it a day.

In the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Cruz, who stepped inside the Octagon for the first time in over three years, said it was an early stoppage as he “was standing up.”

Talking to Megan Olivi on ESPN, Cruz was asked whether he was “totally cognisant” and was getting to his feet. He responded it was “hard to say” as he was “rocked”. Yet it appears he blames the referee.

“Totally cognisant? That’s hard to say,” Cruz said. “You’re rocked. Sometimes you get hit. I’ve been in those positions many, many times, though.”

The fight, that served as UFC 249 co-main event, was officially over at 4 minutes and 58 seconds in Round 2. Two seconds later Cruz would have been saved by the bell or perhaps hurt even more. In a way or another, in the opinion of the third man in the ring, who is there to enforce fair play and health and safety measures, former champion had already taken enough punishment.

“I had seconds left in the round,” Cruz said.

“I just think that sometimes, I wish that there was a way to keep these refs a little more responsible sometimes.”

“The guy smelt like alcohol and cigarettes. So who knows what he was doing.”

(Did he really?) “Definitely. I wish they drug tested them.”

“I know Herb Dean is good,” Cruz continued. “He is one of the best refs.”

“I immediately, when I saw that ref, I was like ‘man, is there a way to like veto a ref and get a new one?’ I wounder that.”

“As fighters do we have that choice?”

(I am not sure)

“Me neither. I wish we did.”

Cruz just called out Kieth Peterson for “smelling like alcohol and cigarettes” ? pic.twitter.com/Hks0RDGB6f — ??M?M?A? ?G?O?D?S??? (@GodsMma) May 10, 2020

With the defeat against Cejudo, Dominick Cruz dropped to 22-3. It is his second defeat in a row, following the result of his previous bout against Cody Garbrandt in December 2016, when he lost UFC bantamweight title by unanimous decision.