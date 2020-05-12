Conor McGregor once again took it to social media. Former two-division champion posted a myriad of messages on Twitter, following the result of UFC 249 main event bout held last weekend. A number of, one can say insulting, tweets targeted his old foe Khabib Nurmagomedov, who earned the the win by submission in the fourth-round of their fight in October 2018. In addition, “The Notorious” shared what’s next for him in the fight game.

UFC 249 aired live on pay-per-view from an empty arena in Florida. McGregor generates millions of dollars when it comes to selling tickets, yet he seems to be keen to throw kicks and punches with no fans in attendance.

The recent event saw Justin Gaethje earning an interim lightweight title via fifth-round stoppage against Tony Ferguson. The reigning 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw from the event due to travel ban amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The fans make the sport! Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my f**king pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them [sic],” Conor McGregor wrote. “Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game [sic]. Guarantee it.”

McGregor continued with a post about Tony Ferguson. He also gave his prediction on what would happen if former interim lightweight champions “El Cucuy” and Dustin Poirier face one another.

“I love Tony, McGregor wrote. “We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough.”

“It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals. If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career.”

Then it was a take on Khabib Nurmagomedov. The message appears to be addressed to a recently crowned interim champion Justin Gaethje.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to f**king butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a f**king necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f**king dead.”

“Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them. Never Forget! You are a f**king blind fool, and I am going to finish the job.”

“Khabib you absolute embarrassment, “McGregor wrote. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.”

After UFC 249 main event bout bout concluded, “The Eagle” reacted on Twitter with two words, that read “No comment”. McGregor found that as “An embarrassment to real fighting,” he wrote.

In conclusion the biggest draw in UFC history stated he was indeed going to compete at welterweight after going through the lightweight class.

“After this division demolition job. It is 170lbs.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov responded to all of the above on Twiter with one line, that captions a photo that shows the moments when he submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

“Yes, we remember you, you was so nice that night, be same, don’t be fake,” Nurmagomedov wrote.

Yes, we remember you, you was so nice that night, be same, don’t be fake. pic.twitter.com/SOcLb5jjKX — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 11, 2020

Earlier this month it was reported that Conor McGregor would possibly step inside the Octagon at an empty venue in July.