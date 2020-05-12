Following a blockbuster UFC 249 produced live on pay-per-view this past weekend (live blog here), Ultimate Fighting Championship moves on with the UFC Fight Night 171 card held on May 14 (AEST) at the same venue. MMA event takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL, featuring a total of eleven bouts.

In the main event ranked N.3 Anthony Smith faces fellow former light heavyweight title contender Glover Teixeira, ranked No.8. In the co main event Ben Rothwell and Ovince Saint Preux square off at heavyweight.

Also on the main card Alexander Hernandez faces Drew Dober at lightweight, Ricky Simon takes on Ray Borg at bantamweight, and Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori do battle at middleweight. The complete UFC Jacksonville lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira in Australia, date and time

MMA fans in Ausrtalia can watch UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira live on Fight Pass. The date and start time is scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST. The main card follows at 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.

UFC Fight Night 171 card

The full UFC Jacksonville fight card can be found below.

Main Card

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober

Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Preliminary Card