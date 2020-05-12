Boxing great Mike Tyson is, hands down, a serious man. He is certainly serious about his comeback fight. Here is another prove.

Early this month “Iron Mike” shared a five-second clip on Twitter (watch it here), which shows him throwing hands, hitting mitts. Today he posted a half-minute video on Instagram, which compiles some of his training sessions ahead of return to the boxing ring at the age of 53. He looks fast and furious.

“I’m back,” Mike Tyson says in conclusion. You can watch it for yourself below.

Mike Tyson is a former undisputed heavyweight champion. To date he is still the youngest boxer in history to win world title at the age of 20 back in 1986.

Boxing legend was last seen in action as a professional boxer in 2015, when he was 38.

With a record of 50-6, 44 KO, 2 NC, Mike Tyson is looking to fight in order to raise money for charity. He is interested to face a real boxer and compete in a four-round bout.

He recently dismissed a proposal to fight footy and ruby starts in Australia. In addition, he was offered $30 mil AUD to compete in Bare Knuckle FC.