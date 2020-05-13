UFC lightweight championship unification bout is expected to take place on “Fight Island” in June. The exact date is yet to be determined. Dana White expressed his anticipation on ESPN 1000 Chicago, saying he was “very exited” to see Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Justin Gaethje.

“I don’t know if it will be the first one, but it will be on Fight Island, unless miraculously the world comes back together faster than I think it’s gonna,” Dana White said, ESPN reported. “Hopefully it will be done by mid-June, and I could put on a fight that weekend that it’s done or end of June.”

Undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) is a reigning UFC lightweight champion. He was scheduled to make the third defense of his belt against Tony Ferguson but the bout fell off due to shut borders caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Justin Gaethje (22-2) is a recently crowned interim 155-pound titleholder. He defeated Ferguson via fifth-round stoppage this past weekend at UFC 249.

Former UFC champion in two weight classes (featherweight and lightweight) Conor McGregor recently called out Gaethje. However, it appears he won’t be able to jump the queue.

“Any time Conor McGregor is fighting, it’s exciting, White said. “But yeah, I’m very excited for Gaethje versus Khabib. I think stylistically it’s a great matchup. I’m looking forward to it.”

The next UFC event is held tomorrow (May 14 AEST) in Jacksonville, Florida.