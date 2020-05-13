UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira is the first portion of two cards held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on May 14 and 17 (AEST). MMA event is staged behind closed doors, following UFC 249 produced last weekend.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Anthony Smith weighed-in at 205 for his light heavyweight against Glover Teixeira, who was 205.5. The scheduled for five rounds light heavyweight bout headlines the event.

Heavyweights Ben Rothwell and Ovince Saint Preux came in at 265 and 240.5, respectively. The matchup serves as the co-main event.

Middleweight Karl Roberson missed the required limit, showing 187.5, for his bout against Marvin Vettori, 186. He forfeits 20 percent of his purse and the contest proceeds at catchweight.

Check out the official UFC Jacksonville weigh-in results and current fight card below.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira

Main Card

Anthony Smith (205) vs Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs Ovince Saint Preux (240.5)

Alexander Hernandez (155) vs Drew Dober (156)

Ricky Simon (135) vs Ray Borg (135.5)

Karl Roberson (187.5*) vs Marvin Vettori (186)

Preliminary Card

Andrei Arlovski (238) vs Philipe Lins (236)

Michael Johnson (156) vs Thiago Moises (155.5)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs Sarah Moras (136)

Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer (155.5)

Hunter Azure (145) vs Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Chase Sherman (253) vs Isaac Villanueve (232)

*Missed weight.