The list of spectacular knockouts via high kick goes on. For those who haven’t tasted it as yet, check out the Top 5 KOs at heavyweight kickboxing. And here is a new flashback clip hitting the stream today, where Remy Bonjasky drops Petar Majstorovic with a devastating kick to the head in 2002.

Surinamese-Dutch kickboxer Remy Bonjasky faced off Petar Majstorovic of Croatia as many as 18 years ago. The bout was a highlight of K-1 event in Paris, France.

The pair was going head to head, throwing kicks, punches and knees all way until the 27th second of Round 4. Well, Bonjasky also knocked Majstorovic down in the third with the repeated right kick to the head. The latter somehow beat the count and the fight resumed. In the end, breaking up the clinch, “The Flying Gentleman” finished the job with overhand kick and it was all over.

