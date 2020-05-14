UFC Fight Night 171 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on May 14 (AEST). In the main event Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira square off at light heavyweight. In the co-main event Ben Rothwell and Ovince Saint Preux battle it out at heavyweight.

The catchweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson, who missed middleweight limit, has been cancelled due to the following medical issues to the latter.

Check out the complete results from UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira below.

Main card

Glover Teixeira def. Anthony Smith by TKO (R5 at 1:04)

Ben Rothwell def. Ovince Saint Preux by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Drew Dober def. Alexander Hernandez by TKO (R2 at 4:25)

Ricky Simon def. Ray Borg by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Andrei Arlovski def. Philipe Lins by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Thiago Moises def. Michael Johnson by submission (heel hook, R2 at 0:25)

Preliminary Card

Sijara Eubanks def. Sarah Moras by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Omar Morales def. Gabriel Benitez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Brian Kelleher def. Hunter Azure by KO (R2 at 3:40)

Chase Sherman def. Ike Villanueva by TKO (R2 at 0:49)