Three prestigious WKN titles were on the line on March 7 in Villejuif, France. One of the championship kickboxing bouts saw a clash of super heavyweights, when the representative of the country-host Amine Kebir faced off David Mihajlov of Hungary. The full fight video hit the stream today.

As expected, the contest produced fireworks. On the second minute of the first round Kebir scored his first knockdown via knee to the body after tagging his southpaw opponent with jab. In the second he dropped him twice, courtesy of jumping scissor knee (watch here) and a barrage of punches. Mihajlov, to his credit, fought back throwing bombs of his own and beat all counts.

The third, which turned to be the final, round saw Kebir scoring a one punch KO when he threw straight right, ultimately dropping Mihajlov to the canvas. The referee opened an eight count but waved the fight off although Hungarian competitor got back up on his feet.

The event titled “Villejuif Boxing Show 2” was the last world-class kickboxing show produced prior to the start of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which led to all other scheduled events to be cancelled or postponed.

The full fight video of main event bout, featuring Yannick Reine of France and Woo Seung Kim of Korea, battling it out for World Kickboxing Network lightweight title, can be found here.