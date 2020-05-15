Former undisputed champion in two weight classes is back. Evander Holyfield announced his return this week and shared the training video on Twitter.

“My 1st week back in the gym and I feel great,” former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion wrote in the caption. “I’m looking forward to stepping up my training sessions and intensity as I prepare for my fight. I told you I had something for you.”

Holyfield is looking to put on the gloves at the age of 57 in order to raise money for charity. The idea is the same as of his old foe Mike Tyson, 53, whose comeback recently broke the news worldwide (watch his training video here).

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield previously met twice. Both encounters ended in favor of the latter.

In November 1996 Holyfield claimed WBA heavyweight title via stoppage in Round 11. In the rematch held the following June “Iron Mike” was disqualified in Round 3 for biting the champion’s ear.

The pair might indeed square off for the third time.

“I would do that, Evander Holyfield told The Sun. “Yes, I want to fight Mike Tyson.”

“I don’t have anything against Mike personally, the thing is I think it would be good for the sport and even though boxing is a rough sport, we can show people we can come together”

“If we do this fight it would be great. I can still shoot the jab, I can still shoot the shots, but not like a killing thing, ‘I’m going to hurt you, I’m going to show you that I can knock him out'”.

Evander Holyfield hasn’t fought since May 2011 when he was 48. His professional boxing record is 44-10-2, 29 KO, 1 NC.

Mike Tyson was last seen in action in June 2005 at the age of 38. He holds the record of 50-6, 44 KO, 2 NC.