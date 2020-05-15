A highly anticipated championship showdown between heavyweight titleholders Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is not going to happen this year. Kubrat Pulev and Deontay Wilder are the next in line to take on the current champions, respectively.

It was previously reported that Pulev could let Joshua to face Fury before him. As well, Deontay Wilder was recently rumored to step aside on a condition of receiving a $10 million paycheck.

Nevertheless, promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports that the above is not going to happen. Joshua and Fury are going to face their respective opponents as scheduled.

“Wilder is not going to be stepping aside, so [Pulev] is the fight for us,” Hearn said.

“I had a conversation [on Thursday] saying: ‘Wilder is not stepping aside, we will take care of that fight, you take care of the Pulev fight, but let’s get a deal done for 2021′”.

“We have no problem signing now to fight Fury in 2021.”

“It will work out better for both of them to box off those fights then have a clear route, subject to Dillian Whyte being mandatory to Fury, to get [an undisputed title fight] done.”

An interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte has been scheduled to face Alexander Povetkin in May. The bout has been postponed amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and is now expected to be staged in July or August.

As for Joshua vs. Fury, the pair might needed square off twice in 2021.

“It would probably be a two-fight deal,” Hearn said. “Any deal between Fury and AJ, you run it twice.”

“It is not a condition of the deal but it was in their deal with Deontay Wilder, and it is the biggest fight in boxing, so it is likely you will see that twice.”

WBA Intercontinental heavyweight champion Kubrat Pulev is a mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua, who holds unified IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is looking for another rematch, which is his third fight against the reigning champion Tyson Fury. The latter claimed the win as well as the belts via stoppage in the seventh round of their blockbuster fight in February.