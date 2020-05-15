Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, woke up from coma. He has undergone heart surgery in the military hospital in Moscow, Russia, where he was transferred from his hometown in Makhachkala, Dagestan after falling ill with pneumonia-like symptoms in April.

The current condition of 57-year-old is “serious but stable”, Russia Today reported on Friday. Although regaining consciousness he is yet to speak.

Nurmagomedov Sr. was reported to be in coma and in critical condition on Thursday (AEST).

Old foe of Nurmagomedov Jr., Conor McGregor, as well as UFC President Dana White, shared the message of support on Twitter.

“Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know,” McGregor wrote. “A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregror by submission in the fourth round of their 155-pound title bout in October 2018. The latter has been repeatedly asking for a rematch, including a recent tirade on Twitter.

“Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect,” Dana White wrote. “He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career.”

“I know how close Khabib is with his father and I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight.”

According to reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to step inside the Octagon next in September. He is expected to face a newly-crowned interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in the championship unification.