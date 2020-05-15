Following the Fight Night event held mid this week at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL (check results here), Ultimate Fighting Championship continues live MMA action with UFC on ESPN 9, taking place at the same venue on May 17 (AEST). The card comprises a total of eleven bouts.

In the main event Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill do women’s MMA battle at strawweight.

The main card also includes a pair of featherweight matchups, featuring Dan Ige face off Edson Barboza, and Song Yadong up against Marlon Vera. In addition, Eryk Anders and Krzysztof Jotko meet at middleweight.

The top of preliminary card is a welterweight encounter between Matt Brown and Miguel Baeza. The complete lineup can be found below.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris live on Fight Pass. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 17 at 8am AEST / 6am AWST. The main card is set for 11am AEST / 9am AWST.

UFC on ESPN 9 fight card

Main Card

Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

Preliminary Card