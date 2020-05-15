UFC Fight Night 171, held mid this week, was the second portion of three-event schedule hosted at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. The “behind closed doors” card featured ten bouts, after the contest between Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson fell off due to medical issues to the latter.

Unrelated to COVID-19 medical issues reportedly led from a weight cut. Roberson missed middleweight limit by 1.5 pounds. The bout was initially expected to proceed at catchweight, but eventually fell off.

The video emerged on Twitter showing emotional Vettori calling Roberson out at the hotel. He indeed appeared upset, screaming “You look like you can f**king fight, then f**king fight you b**ch ass.”

Among the bouts that took place, five went the distance and five ended prior to the final horn. There was one submission and four KO/TKO, while three other matchups resulted in unanimous decision and two in split. You can check the complete results here.

Gabriel Benitez, who dropped a unanimous decision against Omar Morales, suffered one of the most gruesome shin cuts ever. The competitor uploaded a very graphic photo on his Instagram, writing in the caption “Real power kick”.

Anthony Smith, who suffered the defeat against Glover Teixeira appeared not only to lose the fight, but also his tooth. The main event bout ended in the fifth-round stoppage.

ESPN MMA shared a snippet where Smith seems to be handing the referee his tooth.

“My teeth are falling out,” Smith told his corner during the break in between the rounds.

In addition, although the encounter could be billed as “domination”, the competitors have had quite an amicable conversation right during the fight. Teixeira apologized, while Smith had no problems as that’s just how they make their living.

Teixeira: Sorry, Anthony, it’s part of the job.

Smith: What?

Teixeira: Sorry. Part of the job.

Smith: Yeah. It is what it is. This mid-fight convo between @gloverteixeira and @lionheartasmith is wild ? #UFCJax pic.twitter.com/p4VEPqFjxI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 14, 2020

As for official honors, the contest between Brian Kelleher and Hunter Azure was declared “Fight of the Fight”. Glover Teixeira and Drew Dober were awarded “Performance of the Night” bonuses.

The next on the promotion’s schedule is UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris held this coming weekend. The full fight card can be found here.