UFC President Dana White confirmed that the targeted fight card for May 23 is no longer happening. Nevertheless, the event on May 30 is on. Whether it will be in Las Vegas or somewhere else is a subject to be determined.

“It’s definitely not May 23,” Dana White said at the post-fight press conference at UFC Jacksonville held mid week (results here). “We are hoping it’s May 30.”

“If it isn’t [in Las Vegas] – it will be May 30 somewhere else.”

When asked whether there will be in fact an event on May 30, he answered with “hundred percent”.

The next on the promotion’s schedule is UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris scheduled for tomorrow (May 17 AEST). The event concludes the three-event program produced in Jacksonville, Florida across eight days (weigh-in results here).

‘F**k that guy” who leaked UFC coronavirus plan, Dana White

Wherever the next UFC event is staged on May 30 it will have to comply with the local regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the fighters and two of his cornermen tested positive for coronavirus at UFC 249, which was the first out of three events held in Jacksonville, FL.

After the pay-per-view fight card aired (results here), NY Times released a 20-page official document. which outlines the UFC events operations plan in Jacksonville, FL. Dana White appeared not happy with the author of the article titled “UFC’s Coronavirus Plan Is Careful. Its Enforcement Has Been Spotty.”

“F**k that guy,” White said. “You know what happened with that guy? That guy who’s never covered the sport was writing a story about Endeavor and then the UFC was one of the Endeavor, you know. And what happened when this guy and this paper covered the UFC – when they’ve never covered it before? What do you think happened?”

“This f**king story was huge. They did killer traffic. Now they’re writing stories, three a week, and they’re posting live results. I don’t give a sh*t what this guy thinks or what he has to say, what he writes. Good for him, he’s pulling traffic.”

With the events in Florida, UFC has become the first organization in the world to bring the live sport action back to live.