It was all high praise when “Iron Mike” took it to the mic on a recent episode of his “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast. The talk, with UFC heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou as the guest on the show, touched the topic of crossover bouts when “The Sweet Science” meets MMA. Boxing spectacle between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor was a logical top of the discussion.

“Listen, but this is where it’s not a spectacle – it’s a spectacle but this is where it’s not: he [Conor McGregor] never really had a boxing match in his life, right? He didn’t have a boxing match [but] he went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter in the last 100 years of boxing,” Mike Tyson said (transcribed by MMA Fighting). “Think about that. He went 10 rounds, scored punches on the greatest fighter in the last 100 years [Floyd Mayweather]. Did he do something? Did he accomplish something?”

Floyd Mayweather scored the win over Conor McGregor in August 2017. The referee stopped the fight after seeing enough at 1 minute and 5 seconds into the tenth round of their scheduled for twelve rounds matchup.

“People ain’t looking. But look what he had to fight against and look what he did when he fought against it.”

“Imagine a guy never had a boxing match and he’s fighting boxing with me,” Tyson continued. “He goes 10 rounds and he’s fighting me and we’re fighting. Imagine if he did and we’re fighting and I’m doing my thing. That’s a bad motherf**ker.”

“First fight, 10 rounds with the champ, the best champ in the last 50 years or something like that. Pfft, that’s the winner of the fight. That’s the winner,” he concluded.

“This should’ve been a one round, two round fight. Floyd should’ve took it easy, [but] he had to sweat, he had to fight him. He had to fight somebody who was throwing back.”

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor took it to twitter to respond. He promised to take the revenge once he faces “Money” Mayweather for the second time.

“Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd,” McGregor wrote. “I promise my life on it. It is great to see you back Iron Mike.”

Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd.

I promise my life on it.

It is great to see you back Iron Mike ?? https://t.co/NDrVnEaukm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2020

While McGregor’s return to the squared circle might be delayed as he aspires to regain UFC strap (plus coronavirus pandemic and whatever else can happen), former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is making a comeback. Furthermore, he might face his old foe Evander Holyfield, who has recently announced a return of his own, saying “yes” he wanted to square off against “Iron Mike” for the third time.