The next pay-per-view fight card has been officially scheduled. According to the promotion’s website, where the event has now been listed, the UFC 250 date is set for June 6 (June 7 in Australia).

The venue accommodating MMA event is yet to be determined. It was previously rumored that the new UFC 250 location would be APEX in Las Vegas. The event originally scheduled for May 9 in Sao Paolo, Brazil, was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

Following the UFC Fight Night card scheduled for tomorrow in Florida (weigh-in results here), the promotion has also booked May 30 for its next event. It is also targeted for Las Vegas or “somewhere else” on the same date, as per Dana White.

(Logically, if APEX goes through end of this month, it is safe to say UFC 250 will have its home too.)

Women’s featherweight championship bout between the current titleholder Amanda Nunes and challenger Felicia Spencer has been officially announced for UFC 250 last week. However, (as of writing) according to UFC.com another (to be determined) bout will serve as the headliner of pay-per-view fight card.

Among other confirmed bouts Alonzo Menifield faces Devin Clark, Ian Heinisch takes on Gerald Meerschaert, Jussier Formiga goes up against Alex Perez, and Charles Byrd meets Maki Pitolo. Additional matchups and finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

UFC 250 fight card