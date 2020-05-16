UFC Fight Night: Oveerem vs Harris concludes the three-event schedule held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

The heavyweight main event bout competitors Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris tipped the scales at 253.5 and 264.5, respectively. Caludia Gadelha weighed-in at 115.5 for her strawweight co-main event bout against Angela Hill, who showed 115.

The rest of athletes featured on the roster also made the required limit, with an exception of Irwin Rivera, who did not weigh-in with everyone else, neither attended faceoffs. He took the fight against Giga Chikadze as a replacement for Mike Davis, and is expected to weigh-in separably, after undergoing medical checks, including test for COVID-19.

In addition, Marvin Vettori and Urijah Faber weighed-in as the alternate fighters. The athletes showed 203.5 and 153.5, respectively.

The full fight card comprising a total of eleven matchups and weigh-in results can be found below.

In the US the event airs live on ESPN and ESPN+ kicking off on May 16 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT. The main card follows at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

In Australia the event schedule converts to May 17 at 8am AEST / 6am AWST for the prelims, and 11am AEST / 9am AWST for the main card. MMA fans “Down Under” can watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris live on Fight Pass.

Main Card

Alistair Overeem (253.5) vs Walt Harris (264.5)

Caludia Gadelha (115.5) vs Angela Hill (115)

Dan Ige (146) vs Edson Barboza (145.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Song Yadong (145.5) vs Marlon Vera (145.5)

Preliminary Card

Matt Brown (171) vs Miguel Baeza (170.5)

Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs Kevin Holland (182.5)

Giga Chikadze (145.5) vs Irwin Rivera (TBD)

Darren Elkins (146) vs Nate Landwehr (146)

Cortney Casey (126) vs Mara Romero Borella (125.5)

Rodrigo Nascimento (255) vs Don’Tale Mayes (241)

Marvin Vettori (203.5)

Urijah Faber (153.5)