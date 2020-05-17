UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris is the third and final event that promotion hosts at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida across eight days (weigh-in results here).

In the main event Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill do women’s MMA battle at strawweight.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris on Fight Pass. The date and start time converts to May 17 at 8am AEST / 6am AWST for the preliminary card, and 11am AEST / 9am AWST for the main card.

Check out the fight results below.

Main Card

Alistair Overeem def. Walt Harris by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:00) | Watch highlight

Claudia Gadelha def. Angela Hill by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Dan Ige def. Edson Barboza by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Krzysztof Jotko def. Eryk Anders by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Song Yadong def. Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Preliminary Card

Miguel Baeza def. Matt Brown by KO (left hook, R2 at 0:18) | Watch KO

Kevin Holland def. Anthony Hernandez by TKO (knee and punches, R1 at 0:39)

Giga Chikadze def. Irwin Rivera by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2) | Watch highlight

Nate Landwehr def. Darren Elkins by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Cortney Casey def. Mara Romero Borella by submission (armbar, R1 at 3:36)

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Don’tale Mayes by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:05)