It was all respect when Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris squared off inside the Octagon on May 17 (AEST). The contest headlined UFC on ESPN 8, which was the third and final event that the promotion held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL this month. Yet, it was also, of course, a full on fight action featuring a pair of top heavy-hitters.

Overeem was in big trouble in Round 1 when Harris caught and dropped him with right hand followed by a myriad of punches. “Reem” however survived and it was his turn in Round 2.

He sent Harris to the canvas with right kick to the head and followed it up with his own flurry of strikes. Referee Dan Miragliotta stopped the fight at the official mark of three minutes into the second round.

Post-fight Walt Harris, who stepped inside the MMA cage for the first time since his stepdaughter’s killing, said “You ain’t seen the last of The Big Ticket. I’m going to go home, recover. I’m going to heal emotionally and physically and I promise you I’ll be better.”

He dropped to 13-8, 1 NC, which snapped his two-fight win streak.

Celebrating his 40th birthday, former Strikeforce, DREAM and K-1 World Grand Prix heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem updated his record to 46-18, 1 NC. In addition he rebounded from a knockout defeat (graphic: gruesome lip-cut here) that he had suffered against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his previous outing last December.

The complete results from UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris can be found here.