Watch Giga Chikadze vs Irwin Rivera fast-paced action at UFC Florida

Giga Chikadze made his third appearance inside the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris held on May 17. He faced off the new-comer Irwin Rivera in a three round battle at featherweight.

The encounter went a full distance and produced fireworks. The contest saw knees and kicks to the head, ground and pound, and everything in between. You can watch a series of highlight clips below.

In the end Giga Chikadze was awarded a unanimous decision (20-26, 30-27, 30-27) and updated his record to 10-2, declaring the fifth straight victory. Irwin Rivera dropped to 9-5, which snapped his three-fight win streak.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris was the third and final event produced at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida withing eight days. The complete results from the event can be found here.