Miguel Baeza faced off Matt Brown at UFC on ESPN 8 held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May 17 (AEST). The scheduled for three rounds welterweight contest headlined the preliminary portion of the card.

While the first round went a full distance, producing a fast-paced action, it was all over in Round 2. Brown did check right leg kick thrown by Baeza, yet, moving forward, got caught by a devastating left hook.

It was all over with the official timestamp of 18 seconds into the second round. You can watch a couple of highlight videos, including the moment of impact, below.

After a lightning-fast first round, @Thunder92Baeza lowered the boom in Round 2 ?? #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/UsGw37lN4y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 17, 2020

Ultimately, Miguel Baeza remained undefeated and updated his record to 9-0. Matt Brown dropped to 22-17.

