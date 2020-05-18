Over the course of their careers heavyweight kickboxers Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik fought twice. To date.

Their first encounter goes back to March 2011 when Ben Saddik stopped Verhoeven in the second round. The contest was featured on the “It’s Showtime” fight card held in Amsterdam.

The rematch took place in Rotterdam at the end of 2017. The fight video recently hit the stream in terms of “Have you seen this” series of clips.

Battling it out in the main event of GLORY 49 Verhoeven put his heavyweight title on the line. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance.

Ben Saddik was in control during the first three minutes. He had Verhoeven on the back foot and threw bombs.

By the fifth round the picture changed, and it was the champion putting on domination. After landing left kick to the head he followed it up with the barrage of strikes, dropping his opponent to the canvas.

The latter beat the eight count and the fight resumed, but only for a few seconds. Verhoeven jumped on him and delivered another flurry of punches, and it was all over.

In his previous outing in December 2019 Rico Verhoeven retained the belt in the rematch against Badr Hari, who suffered leg injury in Round 3.

Jamal Ben Saddik hasn’t fought since December 2018 when he KO’d Benjamin Adegbuyi in the first round.