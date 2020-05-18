The third fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield is yet to be signed. Nevertheless, the camps to both seem to working on making the deal done.

Tyson, 53, and Holyfield, 57, have recently announced their return to boxing. Both shared the training videos, kicking off their camps for the comeback fight. Both are looking to raise money for charities.

According to Holyfield their simultaneous comeback is a coincidence. Yet, he would be happy to square off with “Iron Mike” for the third time.

“Well the point of the comeback – somebody just made up the names themselves – I’d been telling people that I wanted to start doing exhibitions,” Holyfield told The 3 Point Conversion. “Meaning that with my foundation, the Holyfield Foundation, I wanted to help the kids.”

“I wanted to come back and be able to show the kids that if you take care of your body at a young age, if you don’t get bad habits, you don’t gotta put them down.”

Tyson announced his return a week earlier, saying he wanted to do “charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected motherf**ker like me,” he said.

The pair previously fought twice. Both bouts ended in favor of Holyfield.

In November 1996 Holyfield claimed WBA heavyweight belt by TKO in Round 11. In the rematch the following June Tyson was disqualified in Round 3 for biting the champion’s ear.

They might indeed meet inside the squared circle for the third time.

“His people have been talking to my people and we haven’t yet got a solid deal together but it’s coming that way,” Holyfield said. “If it happens, then that’s no problem.”

“Well the thing is, he was doing something and I was doing something. When I told people about it, they saw me working out and they kind of put two and two together. They must be coming together to do this like this.”

“But the fact of the matter is, I didn’t mind if we do do something like this.”

Evander Holyfield (44-10-2, 29 KO, 1 NC) is the only boxer in history to become an undisputed champion in two weight-divisions, cruiserweighnt and heavyweight. He hasn’t fought since May 2011 when he was 48.

Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KO, 2 NC) is a former undisputed heavyweight champion and the youngest boxer to win heavyweight title at the age of 20. He last fought as a professional in June 2005 at the age of 38.