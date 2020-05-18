Three MMA events produced by Ultimate Fighting Championship in Jacksonville, Florida across eight days are now in history, as the first sport to get back to live during the coronavirus pandemic. The next on the promotion’s schedule is the fight card on May 30, which is “one hundred” percent on, according Dana White, who spoke to reporters at the UFC Florida post-fight press conference (fight results here).

The venue accommodating UFC Fight Night on May 30 is hoped for APEX in Las Vegas, NV. If this falls through the promotion could move the fight card to Arizona, where the stay-at-home order expired last Friday.

? Next location for @UFC is APEX in Las Vegas, NV or "working on" #ARIZONA, Dana White says at #UFCFlorida post-fight press conference. — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) May 17, 2020

When asked if the event on May 30th is happening at Apex, White said “I don’t know yet, but that’s what we are working. That’s what we are hoping for.”

“And once May 30th is on… We are rolling out. If we can’t get May 30th at the APEX, that’s gonna be super disappointing, but we will go somewhere else.”

Last week Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey announced (via Twitter) that “pools, gyms and spas can reopen this Wednesday, May 13. Major league sports can resume limited reopening, without fans, this Saturday, May 16.”

“This is a green light to continue going forward on the way out of this pandemic, Ducey said at the news conference a day before. “Now, this is not a green light to speed. This is a green light to proceed with caution.”

Dana White said that Arizona would be the place where he’d go if the promotion would be able to get APEX for UFC Fight Night on May 30.

“That’s were I’ll go. That’s one hundred percent where I’ll go”.

The headline bout as well as the rest of the card for UFC Fight Night on May 30 is expected to be announced shortly.