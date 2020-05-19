UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a video message on Instagram, urging his countrymen in Dagestan to stay home in order to help battle coronavirus (COVID-19). He also provided an update on the condition of his father and thanked everyone for the support.

“We have a very hard situation in Dagestan. The hospitals are full. Many people fell ill. A lot of people died,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said among everything (as translated by FIGHTMAG from Russian).

“Over 20 of my close relatives, I am not talking acquaintances, close relatives (!) were in the intensive care. Many of them are no longer among us. A lot of acquaintances died. A lot of parents of close acquaintances died.”

Nurmagomedov also advised to observe the end of Ramadan “behind closed doors” with no guests in attendance. He urged to listen to doctors and self-isolate.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 57, father of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has undergone heart surgery in the military hospital in Moscow. After waking from coma his condition was reported as “serious but stable”.

“Father is currently in hospital. His condition is very serious,” Nurmagomedov said. “This virus gave complications, as last year he had heart surgery. He now had another surgery. He is in a very serious (hard) condition.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. He is expected to be back inside the Octagon in September to face an interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje.