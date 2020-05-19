Over the course of their careers Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz faced off twice. To date. Their potential trilogy fight is still a highly anticipated matchup that would settle the score between the two.

The first McGregor vs Diaz fight goes back to March 2016. The fight full fight video hit the stream today.

Diaz took a fight on an eleven days notice, replacing injured Rafael dos Anjos. The contest went ahead at welterweight due to a short period of time to cut weight.

The scheduled for five rounds battle ended prior to the final horn. Although Conor McGregor seemed in control during the first round, the picture changed half way through the second.

Nate Diaz tagged him with left hand followed by a barrage of strikes. “The Notorious” took the fight to the ground, which, one can say, was a crucial mistake against the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, who rapidly took the dominant position and applied a rear-naked choke, forcing his opponent to tapout.

The fight was stopped at the official timestamp of 4 minutes and 12 seconds of round number two.

An immediate McGregor vs Diaz rematch took place in August the same year. McGregor took the win by majority decision.