Alistair Overeem is fresh off the win against Walt Harris at the last weekend’s UFC Fight Night in Florida (watch highlight video here). Post-event “The Reem” said he had four more fights left in him, given his debut inside the ring was made back in 1997.

“My first fight was in 1997, never had a break, always trained. So that is 27 of training, 23 years of fighting,” Alistair Overeem told ESPN when asked if he sees the end. “After this (UFC) contract it will be 25 years of fighting and I think it will be a very nice moment after 25 years to not do that anymore.”

Along with the win this past weekend, “The Reem” celebrated his 40th birthday. Over the course of his career he won Strikeforce, DREAM and K-1 World Grand Prix heavyweight titles.

The latter was the pinnacle of his journey inside the squared circle as kickboxer. Ahead of winning a prestigious K-1 World Grand Prix championship in December 2010, where he eliminated Tyrone Spong, Gokhan Saki and Peter Aerts during one evening, Overeem went through eleven fights. The video of the last of those bouts hit the stream this week.

Overeem faced Ben Edwards in the qualifying contest held two month earlier in Seoul, Korea. The scheduled for three rounds battle of heavy-hitters didn’t go the distance. “The Reem” claimed the win via stoppage in the first round, after sending his opponent to the canvas three times (three-knockdown rule) with a devastating overhand right and right hook.