According to reports, the condition of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 57, got worse. Father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been placed in a medically induced coma and is on life support.

After suffering a stroke due to COVID-19, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov underwent heart surgery at the military hospital in Moscow. He was reported to be awaken from coma in a serious but stable condition, and was not speaking.

On Wednesday RT Sport reported, citing multiple reports in Russian media, that the condition of Nurmagomedov Sr. deteriorated. He has again been put into medically induced coma and connected to the life support support machine due to not being able to breath on his own.

Ali Abdelaziz, manager to Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0), confirmed to ESPN that “Khabib’s father is in a medically induced coma.”

“Khabib has been in contact with (Russian president) Vladimir Putin over the last several days, and he has promised Khabib’s father will receive the best medical treatment available,” Abdelaziz said.

“Khabib’s No. 1 message to people around the world right now is to stay at home, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Nurmagomedov Jr. recently shared a video on Instagram urging his countrymen in Dagestan to stay home in order to help battle coronavirus (COVID-19).