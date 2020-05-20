The scheduled for May 30 UFC Fight Night has received its main event bout. The contest features former 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley up against Gilbert Burns. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds battle at welterweight. The latter made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday (AEST).

“Bout agreement is signed! May 30th! Let’s go,” Burns wrote. In addition, ESPN reported that sources confirmed the matchup with Ariel Helwani.

Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) was last seen in action in March 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Kamaru Usman and lost the belt. Prior to that he defeated Darren Till, Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson.

“T-Wood” claimed the strap against Robbie Lawler and reigned from July 2016 till March 2019. He was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards (18-3) at UFC London this past March, but the bout (and the whole event) was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Gilbert Burns (18-3) is riding the five-fight win streak. In March he KO’d Maia in the first round, following a pair of unanimous decisions against Cunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko. Before that he submitted Mike Davis in Round 2 and earned a UD against Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

The location for UFC Fight Night on May 30 is yet to be determined. The promotion is hoping to stage the event at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. If this falls through due to coronavirus (COVID-19) measures not being lifted in the State, the fight card is likely to be moved to Arizona.

The promotion is yet to formally announce Woodley vs. Burns as the headliner for UFC Fight Night on May 30.