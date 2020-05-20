Over the course of their careers Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson fought twice. Both victories went in favor of “Bones”. The video of the full fight, which headlined UFC 165 in September 2013, hit the stream today.

Jones entered the Octagon making the sixth defense of his UFC light heavyweight title, which he claimed via third-round TKO against Mauricio Rua in March 2011. Gustafsson brought to the table six straight victories, coming off the win by unanimous decision against Rua.

The scheduled for five rounds contest went a full distance, delivering a “razor-close” MMA action. In the end Jon Jones was awarded a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) and retained his belt.

The contest was declared the 2013 Fight of the Year by multiple publications.

Their second encounter at UFC 232 in December 2018 ended in the third round. Jones scored the win by TKO with punches and kicked off his second reign as a light heavyweight champion.