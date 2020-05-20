Today’s record of the most wins in the UFC is 23. On Wednesday the promotion hit the stream with the video featuring six athletes, who have scored 20 and above victories over the course of the entire history of Ultimate Fighting Championship until this day.

Former lightweight title challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is on the top of the list, holding the current record. Former welterweight and middleweight title challenger Demian Maia occupies the second spot with 22 victories behind his belt.

Former middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping, former 170-pound and 185-pound champion Georges St-Pierre (2020 Hall of Famer), two-time and reigning light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and lightweight Jim Miller have scored 20.

The list, excluding the victories earned outside UFC, can be found below.

UFC record of most wins