The bout between Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson has been rebooked for UFC Fight Night card scheduled for June 13. The pair of middleweights were initially set to square off at the event in Jacksonville, FL mid May (results here). The contest fell off when the latter withdrew hours before the show due to unrelated to COVID-19 medical reasons reportedly led from weight cut, after he missed middleweight limit by 1.5 pounds.

The promotion is yet to formally announce the re-booking of the bout. MMA Fighting reported the matchup on Thursday, citing multiple anonymous sources.

After the bout was scrapped from UFC Jacksonville fight card, Vettori and Roberson were close to clash at the hotel (watch here). If the contest go through on June 13 they will have a chance to square the differences inside the Octagon.

Karl Roberson (9-2) was last seen in action in November 2019 when he submitted Roman Kopylov in the third round. Prior to that he defeated Wellington Turman by split decision.

Marvin Vettori (14-4-1) last fought in October 2019 when he scored a unanimous decision against Andrew Sanchez. In July last year he defeat Cezar Ferreira also by UD.

The event on June 13 is expected to follow UFC 250 fight card set for June 6. The location accommodating both events is hoped for APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV.