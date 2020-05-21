Starring Sylvester Stallone, iconic sport drama Rocky (1976) is set for the first of its kind screening live stream online.

Rocky hit the theaters in the United States on November 21, 1976. In Australia the picture was released on March 17, 1997.

“Join me for a free live watch party of Rocky this Thursday, May 21 at 4pm PST on the MGM Studios Facebook… page,” Sylvester Stallone read a ‘hard off the press’ invitation. “Don’t wanna forget that last word ‘page’.”

“Anyway it’s gonna be fantastic. Come and do it. There will be a lot of questions, a lot of answers. You won’t be able to stop me from talking.”

He concluded the message with his legendary “Keep punching”.

The Rocky cast also includes Carl Weathers as Apollo Creed, Burt Young as Paulie Pennino, Talia Shire as Adrian Pennino.

The story is about young boxer Rocky Balboa, who gets inside the squared circle to face heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. Aspiring to earn respect and glory, he has a tough challenge ahead of him.

In addition, Sylvester Stallone shared a trailer for the “Watch Party of Rocky”.

“Yo, My great friend and I get to meet again tomorrow afternoon,” he wrote in the caption. “Don’t miss it! I’ll be there LIVE, for the screening of ROCKY.”

Join us for a FREE and LIVE watch party of Rocky with @TheSlyStallone! Watch the live stream with Rocky himself on camera TOMORROW at 4PM PST on the MGM Studios Facebook page?https://t.co/lVYrxRccwQ #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Zq8lsVztNF — Rocky (@RockyMovie) May 20, 2020

The fans can watch Rocky live on MGM page on Facebook. The start time in the US is set for Wednesday, May 21 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Thursday, May 22 at 9am AEST / 7am AWST.