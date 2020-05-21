The scheduled for May 30 UFC Fight Night appears to have found its home. MMA event is expected to be staged “behind closed doors” at the promotion’s own APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV.

UFC President Dana White told the above to Las Vegas Review-Journal via a text message that reads “We are a go on the 30th”. The main event is set to see a five-round welterweight bout between former 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns.

The fanless event still needs to be formally approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission. NAC suspended all combat sports events as of March 14 due to coronavirus pandemic.

“The Governor’s Office is working with the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel (LEAP), state agencies, local leaders, public health experts and the business community to continue developing guidelines for the potential Phase 2 reopening,” reads the statement from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office. “As a reminder, at this time, the State of Nevada is still evaluating the data since Phase 1 reopening began on May 9.”

UFC has recently staged three events across eight days in Florida. Although “it makes more sense”, as per Dana White, to host the events at its own arena, the promotion also considers moving the upcoming fight card to Arizona, if no approval received in Nevada.