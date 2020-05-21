“Iron” Mike Tyson once again broke the news with the video posted on social media. This time former undisputed heavyweight champion hit the stream with the footage published for the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

“Hey I’m Mike Tyson, I’m on Weibo now,” says boxing legend, who appears shirtless. He is jacked. The video continues with a glimpse at a couple of his knockouts.

“I’ll let you know there’s a possibility I might come back. But if I do I’m going to fight with the spirit of Mao.”

Tyson then flexes his right arm with a tattoo of Chinese communist revolutionary Mao Zedong on his right shoulder. He follows it up with a flurry of punches (shadowboxing), prior to his white dog jumping in for a cuddle, which culminates the action.

The video ends with “how did it look, baby?” with Tyson asking the person behind the camera. You can watch it for yourself below.

At the age of 53, Mike Tyson is looking to be back inside the squared circle to raise money for charity (watch his training video here).

He was offered to fight rugby players in Australia, as well as square off in a bare-knuckle contest and receive a $20 million USD paycheck. Nevertheless, Tyson stated he would come back to face a real boxer only.

His old foe Evander Holyfield also announced his return. “The Real Deal” has said he was interested in facing Tyson for the third time.