Boxing is about to get back to live amid coronavirus pandemic. Starting on June 9, Top Rank promoter is looking to host two fight cards in Las Vegas, NV live on ESPN. Those involved in production of “behind closed doors” events are expected to be tested for COVID-19 twice during the fight week.

According to The Associated Press, Arum plans to stage a five-fight card on June 9 at the MGM Grand. It will be followed by another event two days later, which will launch a two-event schedule per week in June and July.

Live combat sport action is yet to be resumed in the State of Nevada. UFC is hoping to be back on May 30 with the event held at its own APEX Facility. The NAC’s approval (or disapproval) to go ahead is expected to be in the coming days.

“Once we get those fights in and UFC gets its initial fights in, both of us will ask for additional dates,” Arum said. “The key was getting enough testing, and we’ve got plenty of testing in Nevada to hold our events.”

Arum named World Boxing Organization featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson as one of potential boxers to compete.

“These will be the same guys we were going to have before to the extent possible,” he said. “Guys like Shakur Stevenson and others who would have been fighting on our cards.”

No matchups have been announced.