Kickboxing champions, Swedish Mathias Jonsson and Australian-Burmese Ray J Virajahntorn sign with World Lethwei Championship (WLC). This is the first of several key signings for the world’s largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, that sent scouts to various parts of the world to find the world’s best strikers.

“World Lethwei Championship is the home of the best striking martial artists in the world and it is my pleasure to welcome these champions into our stable of world-class athletes,” said Zay Thiha, Chairman of WLC. “I expect them to represent the company well and showcase their skills in a World Lethwei Championship ring to excite our fans in the near future.”

Mathias “The Snowman” Jonsson is a multiple-time Swedish champion and one of the most exciting fighters in the world. He has a relentless fight style that delivers thrilling fights. He has fifteen knockouts on his resume and has fought against some of the world’s best in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

“I am excited to be a part of the World Lethwei Championship organisation,” Jonsson said. “Lethwei fans around the world will see me put on the most exciting fights that they have seen. I will go in there and start throwing from the second the bell rings, and there is not going to be a quiet moment. It will be non-stop action, from start to finish I guarantee that.”

Ray J Virajahntorn is an Australian national champion and an accomplished international competitor. He grew up in War Kha Yu, a small village in Mon state, Myanmar before moving to Australia, where he quickly rose to the top, receiving fight offers from all over the world. This would be his competitive return to Myanmar.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me to return to the country of my heritage and proudly represent the Burmese people as we show the world what athletes from Myanmar are capable of,” J Virajahntorn stated. “The World Lethwei Championship has elevated lethwei and now is the time for the world to take notice!”