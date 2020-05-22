A pair of bantamweight matchups have been added to the upcoming UFC 250 fight card. MMA event is scheduled for June 7 (AEST) live on pay-per-view from a yet to be determined location.

Sean O’Malley is set to face Eddie Wineland, ESPN reported citing multiple sources. Aljamain Sterling takes on Cory Sandhagen, MMA Junkie confirmed that both fighters signed contracts.

Sean O’Malley vs Eddie Wineland

Undefeated Sean O’Malley (11-0) is fresh off the first-round stoppage win against Jose Alberto Quinonez at the produced in March UFC 248. Prior to that he scored a pair of unanimous decisions against Andre Soukhamthath and Terrion Ware, and KO’d Alfred Khashakyan in the first round.

Eddie Wineland (24-13-1) was last seen in action in June 2019 when he TKO’d Grigory Popov in the second round. With the win he rebounded from a pair of defeats by unanimous decision against Alejandro Perez and John Dodson.

Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen

Aljamain Sterling (18-3) is riding the four-fight win streak, taking two of the previous wins by unanimous decision against Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera. Before that he submitted Cody Stamann in the second round and scored a UD against Brett Johns.

Cory Sandhagen (12-1) won seven bouts in a row, which includes five in the UFC. In his previous outing in August last year he scored a unanimous decision against Raphael Assuncao, following the win by split decision against John Lineker.

UFC 250 fight card

The venue accommodating UFC 250 is hoped for APEX Facility in Las Vegas. The promotion is yet to receive a formal approval from NAC.

Women’s featherweight title is expected to be on the line when the current two-belt holder Amanda Nunes faces challenger Felicia Spencer.

The list of announced to date UFC 250 fights can be found below.