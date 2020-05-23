The official poster for UFC 250 has arrived today. The fight card is headlined by two-division champion Amanda Nunes in defense of her featherweight title against challenger Felicia Spencer. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view on June 7 (AEST) from a yet to be determined location. The hoped venue is APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV.
Amanda Nunes (19-4) is riding the ten-fight win streak. She claimed UFC featherweight belt via first-round KO against former champion Cris Cyborg in December 2018. The Brazilian champion also holds the title in a bantamweight class, which she has successfully defended five times. Stepping inside the Octagon at UFC 250 “The Lioness” makes the first defense of her 145-pound strap.
Felicia Spencer (8-1) is a former Invicta FC featherweight champion. In her previous bout she scored the win by TKO in the first round against Zarah Fairn Dos Santos. Before that Canadian “Feenom” dropped a unanimous decision against Cyborg, which snapped her seven-fight win streak.
The UFC 250 poster (via Twitter) and the list of announced bouts can be found below.
Your official #UFC250 poster! ?
?? @Amanda_Leoa
?? @FeeNom479
June 6th – LIVE on E+ PPV pic.twitter.com/96KFWbXyik
— UFC (@ufc) May 22, 2020
UFC 250 fight card
- Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer
- Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark
- Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert
- Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez
- Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo
- Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt
- Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
- Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling
The fight card is expected to be finalized shortly.