The official poster for UFC 250 has arrived today. The fight card is headlined by two-division champion Amanda Nunes in defense of her featherweight title against challenger Felicia Spencer. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view on June 7 (AEST) from a yet to be determined location. The hoped venue is APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV.

Amanda Nunes (19-4) is riding the ten-fight win streak. She claimed UFC featherweight belt via first-round KO against former champion Cris Cyborg in December 2018. The Brazilian champion also holds the title in a bantamweight class, which she has successfully defended five times. Stepping inside the Octagon at UFC 250 “The Lioness” makes the first defense of her 145-pound strap.

Felicia Spencer (8-1) is a former Invicta FC featherweight champion. In her previous bout she scored the win by TKO in the first round against Zarah Fairn Dos Santos. Before that Canadian “Feenom” dropped a unanimous decision against Cyborg, which snapped her seven-fight win streak.

The UFC 250 poster (via Twitter) and the list of announced bouts can be found below.

UFC 250 fight card

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark

Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert

Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez

Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling

The fight card is expected to be finalized shortly.