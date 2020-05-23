The full list of bouts for UFC Fight Night card on May 30 has been announced. The lineup comprises a total of eleven matchups.

In the main event Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns square off in a five-round bout at welterweight. In the co-main event Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai do battle at heavyweight.

The announcement was made today by UFC President Dana White and Jon Anik in an interview on ESPN. The venue accommodating the event is hoped for APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV. The decision whether the event can proceed at the proposed location is to be made by Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) next week.

The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns

Main Card

Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns

Blagoy Ivanov vs Augusto Sakai

Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez

Roosevelt Roberts vs Brok Weaver

Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers

Preliminary Card