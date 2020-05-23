Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is scheduled to face Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC Fight Night on May 30 (see full card here). Today the promotion released the full fight video when “T-Wood” claimed a 170-pound belt against Robbie Lawler.

Woodley and Lawler squared off in the main event of UFC 201 held in Atlanta, GA in July 2016. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance.

Although, one can say, the fight started slow with both athletes appearing “stiff”, Woodley landed a powerful right, dropping his southpaw opponent to the canvas. He followed it up with five strikes on the ground and the referee stopped the contest.

At the official time stamp of 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the first round Tyron Woodley became a new champion in the division. After that he retained the belt four times in the bouts against Darren Till, Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson.

In his previous outing in March 2019 he suffered the defeat by unanimous decision and lost the title against the current champion Kamaru Usman.

Robbie Lawler rebounded with the win by unanimous decision against Donald Cerrone, but then lost three bouts in a row against Raphael dos Anjos, Ben Askren and Colby Covington.