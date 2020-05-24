While Conor McGregor is not inside the Octagon to prove who is the “baddest man” the way it’s generally done in combat sports, he takes it to Twitter. “The Notorious” shared, who in his opinion is the greatest of all time (GOAT).

Anderson Silva is on the top of the list. McGregor himself is “No.2. if not tied 1.”. The 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Georges St-Pierre took the third spot, while Jon Jones is No. 4. “Bones” also received “a maybe tied 3”.

“The Notorious” GOAT list

Anderson Silva Conor McGregor (maybe 1) Georges St-Pierre Jon Jones (maybe 3)

"GOAT THREAD. The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT," McGregor wrote. "My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I'm No.2. If not tied 1. However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily."

GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

"One more on George/Jon decision that will clear why I originally gave George 3 and Jon 4 before a maybe tied 3. A lot of Jons opponents were Anderson's 185lb opponents but the array of stoppages where not there, or nowhere near Anderson's despite the weight advantage to do so."

One more on George/Jon decision that will clear why I originally gave George 3 and Jon 4 before a maybe tied 3. A lot of Jons opponents were Anderson’s 185lb opponents but the array of stoppages where not there, or nowhere near Anderson’s despite the weight advantage to do so. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Conor McGregor is a former two-division UFC champion, featherweight and lightweight. He was last seen in action in January this year when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

In October 2018 Mcgregor was submitted by the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round. The latter shared his vision of how great his old foe is.

"You tapped out in featherweight, you tapped out in lightweight and you tapped in welterweight, you never defended title in the UFC or Cage Warriors, you gave up more than GSP, Spider and Bones all together. You [are the] greatest UFC fighter in Twitter history," Nurmagomedov wrote.

you tapped out in featherweight , you tapped out in lightweight and you tapped in welterweight , you never defended title in the UFC or Cage Warriors , you gave up more than GSP , Spider and Bones all together.

you greatest @ufc fighter in twitter history. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 24, 2020

In addition, Nate Diaz, who submitted McGregor in the second round of their first fight (video here) reminded everyone, the way he defeated “The Notorious”. This appears to be better than both, Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather, did.

“Smoked the #1 p4p and double champ. Know the real GOAT when you see him,” Diaz wrote. “And don’t forget I did it better and quicker than anyone else on the ground and sent him down with punches quicker than Mayweather did. So f**k all y’all rankings and know a real goat when you see me.”