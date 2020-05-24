The five-round lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker is targeted for a new date of June 27 as a headliner of UFC Fight Night card. The, yet to be officially announced, contest is in the works, MMA Junkie learned, citing a “person with knowledge”, after an initial report was made by Combate.

Dustin Poirier (25-6 MMA) of the USA is a former interim UFC lightweight champion. He last fought in September 2019, when he was submitted in the third round by the reigning 155-pound king Khabib Nurmagomedov in the championship unification. Prior to that, “The Diamond” scored a unanimous decision against Max Holloway, and TKO’d Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje in the second and fourth rounds (respectively).

Dan Hooker (20-8 MMA) of New Zealand was last seen in action in February this year when he took a split decision against Paul Felder in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Auckland. Before that he scored a unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta and KO’d James Vick in the first round.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the venue accommodating the event on June 27 is yet to be determined. The promotion is hoping to receive an approval from NAC to host its upcoming fight cards at its own APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

While Poirier would be able to travel trough the United States, Hooker would need to fly from New Zealand. The contest might as well proceed on “Fight Island” or rescheduled to a later date.

The next on the promotion’s schedule is the event on May 30, which is also hoped to be held at APEX.