The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues the “On This Day” free fight release with a contest of heavyweight hitters, Andrei Arlovski and Travis Browne. The pair squared off five years ago at UFC 187 in Las Vegas, NV.

The scheduled for three rounds encounter was the second fight featured on the pay-per-view card. The battle ended prior to the final horn.

During the first opening minutes Arlovski tagged Browne several times. Yet, while unloading one of his barrages of strikes he himself got caught by Browne’s right hook. Nevertheless the Belarusian mixed martial artist got back on his feet and delivered a devastating uppercut followed by straight right, and it was enought.

The referee stepped in to wave the fight off at the official time of 4 minutes and 41 seconds into the first round.

Post-fight Joe Rogan revealed that Andrei Arlovski was on edge to withdraw from the contest due to calf injury. Nevertheless, the bout proceeded, producing fireworks. Furthermore it was awarded the Fight of the Night honors.