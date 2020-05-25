Australia has been named as one of the potential locations to accommodate the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The contest is in the works to be held by the end of 2020.

While two of their previous bouts took place in the United States, the trilogy fight is expected to be staged outside the country. Amid coronavirus pandemic China and Australia are among the potential hosts.

“We are looking elsewhere, at places where they’ve had very little coronavirus. Where it is not considered to be a problem, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said on talkSPORT’s Fight Night.

“We are exploring the possible of Macaw, China and also in a big venue in Australia, which seems to have the coronavirus under control.”

Fury vs Wilder 3 was initially reported to be held in July at MGM Grand. Later it was suggested that the matchup was postponed, and targeted for early October at to be determined venue also in Las Vegas.

“Our goal from Fury’s standpoint and Wilder’s standpoint is to get that fight on in the fourth quarter before the end of the year,” Arum said.

Lineal champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) TKO’d former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41) in the seventh round of their rematch at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV this past February. Their first bout in December 2018 took place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA, where after twelve rounds the verdict heard a controversial split draw.